F-Zero Maximum Velocity races onto Nintendo Switch Online this week

Fans of the series have more to feast on as the iconic Game Boy Advance title arrives this March.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
2

It’s been a long time since the F-Zero fans have had this much back-to-back good news. First it was F-Zero 99 and now it’s F-Zero Maximum Velocity. The classic Game Boy Advance title is coming to Nintendo Switch Online via the Expansion Pack add-on.

On March 26, 2024, Nintendo announced that F-Zero Maximum Velocity is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on March 29. The release will see the Game Boy Advance title bring with it 20 different courses across 4 difficulty levels. Take a look at the X (Twitter) announcement below.

This is the second F-Zero game that Nintendo has brought to its Switch console in the last several months. The previous title was F-Zero 99, which managed to secure the highly coveted 10 out of 10 at Shacknews. Long-time fan of the series, Asif Khan, noted in his review that, “While the seeds of an F-Zero revival have been sowed by F-Zero 99, diehard fans know that this may just be the beginning of a new era for our beloved racing game franchise.” Could the addition of F-Zero Maximum Velocity point toward Nintendo preparing a revival? We like to think so.

Make sure you’ve signed up to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack pass so you can dive into F-Zero Maximum Velocity when it launches on March 29, 2024. Take a look at our F-Zero page for our ongoing coverage of this classic franchise.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

