F-Zero Maximum Velocity races onto Nintendo Switch Online this week

It’s been a long time since the F-Zero fans have had this much back-to-back good news. First it was F-Zero 99 and now it’s F-Zero Maximum Velocity. The classic Game Boy Advance title is coming to Nintendo Switch Online via the Expansion Pack add-on.

On March 26, 2024, Nintendo announced that F-Zero Maximum Velocity is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on March 29. The release will see the Game Boy Advance title bring with it 20 different courses across 4 difficulty levels. Take a look at the X (Twitter) announcement below.

All galactic speed limits are about to be broken!



Unlock hidden vehicles and tracks as you master 20 different courses at 4 difficulty levels in F-Zero Maximum Velocity, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 3/29! #GameBoyAdvance pic.twitter.com/qtmWEMUgLJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 27, 2024

This is the second F-Zero game that Nintendo has brought to its Switch console in the last several months. The previous title was F-Zero 99, which managed to secure the highly coveted 10 out of 10 at Shacknews. Long-time fan of the series, Asif Khan, noted in his review that, “While the seeds of an F-Zero revival have been sowed by F-Zero 99, diehard fans know that this may just be the beginning of a new era for our beloved racing game franchise.” Could the addition of F-Zero Maximum Velocity point toward Nintendo preparing a revival? We like to think so.

Make sure you’ve signed up to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack pass so you can dive into F-Zero Maximum Velocity when it launches on March 29, 2024. Take a look at our F-Zero page for our ongoing coverage of this classic franchise.