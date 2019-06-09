The Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion kicks off this March
The Elder Scrolls Online starts its Gates of Oblivion year-long adventure with Flames of Ambition and Blackwood.
Another #BE3 is in the books, so hop a portal to hell and see and read what you missed.
Grab a free digital copy of The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind today only as Bethesda celebrates the 25th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls.
Greg Burke is back with his review of Elder Scrolls Legends, a CCG based in the Elder Scrolls universe.
Greg Burke is back with a brand new show!
Players will get a two-week jump on the game's launch June 6.
A hole in a box and some broken CDs show just how close a gamer came to tragedy.
More performance issues to fix.
You can now snag it on Valve's service
ZeniMax Online has given a rough outline of the updates it's working on for Elder Scrolls Online, including Thieves Guild and Dark Brotherhood quests, spellcrafting, and a justice system.