Elder Scrolls Online shows off Companion system in new trailer Bethesda's MMO now allows players to bring along a buddy for the fun.

Elder Scrolls Online players are waiting for this summer with bated breath thanks to the impending release of the Blackwood expansion. Due in June, Blackwood brings more content to the popular MMO. Ahead of its launch, Bethesda has a new trailer that shows off the Companion system set to arrive with Blackwood.

As part of the Gates of Oblivion adventure, a deal made with the Prince of Destruction comes due in Blackwood. Explore Imperial cities and murky bogs, uncover Mehrunes Dagon's sinister plot, and never adventure alone with the new Companions System. This mechanic allows you to recruit a new ally to fight and quest at your side during your adventures in Tamriel.

“The goal of the Companions system is to provide you with unique adventuring allies to explore the world with who will grow under your care and provide customizable combat support,” explains Philip Draven, ESO’s Lead Systems Designer on the official ESO blog. “By developing your Companion to be the perfect complement to your own playstyle, they’ll be able to help you tackle challenges that may have been just out of reach before and provide assistance when another player is not available to join you.”

At launch, you will be able to unlock two unique Companions, Mirri Elendis and Bastian Hallix, by completing certain quests in the Blackwood Chapter. After that, how you choose to use your Companions is entirely up to you.

Elder Scrolls buffs can now pre-purchase Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Edition from Steam. It includes the base game and all previous expansion adventures.