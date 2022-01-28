Elder Scrolls Online: Legacy of the Bretons interview - Characters, lands & lore We sat down with the Lead Writer and Lore Master of Elder Scrolls online to get some insight into the creation of Legacy of the Bretons.

As one of the most popular MMOs out there, The Elder Scrolls Online has been a godsend for fans of the franchise who just can’t get enough of the world, characters, and lore. Heading into 2022, the team behind the game has been hard at work on new content for players and an all-new storyline, known as Legacy of the Bretons, will play out through the year as content is pushed out for the game. The upcoming The Elder Scrolls Online: Ascending Tide DLC and The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Chapter will include a bit of the Legacy of Bretons narrative.

Shacknews Video Editor Greg Burke got the chance to sit down with Bill Slavicsek, Lead Writer for ESO as well as Leamon Tuttle, who serves as the Lore Master for the Elder Scrolls universe. The duo is part of the larger team at Zenimax Online Studios and is responsible for what players will see from Legacy of the Bretons over the coming year. The duo offers insight into the genesis of the story and building characters and lore for the popular MMO.

Discover the beautiful Systres Archipelago in the Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure, a brand-new storyline told throughout all ESO’s 2022 content releases, including the upcoming The Elder Scrolls Online: Ascending Tide DLC and The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Chapter. The journey will continue in the back half of 2022 across two as of yet unnamed DLC releases for ESO. They are expected to launch in the third and fourth quarter, respectively.

The High Isle chapter provides a host of brand-new adventures and features for you to experience, including:

A new zone that showcases the islands of High Isle and Amenos

A complex main storyline of politics, honor, and intrigue that ties into the Legacy of the Bretons year-long saga

A new system called Tales of Tribute, an in-game collectible card game

A new 12-player Trial named Dreadsail Reef

Two new Companions, Ember and Isobel, who can join your adventures

New World Events called Fissures

New Delves, Public Dungeons, World Bosses, and a host of unique stand-alone quests

Updates and quality of life improvements

For more unboxings, reviews, and interviews with all the folks responsible for creating the biggest games and technological advances in the industry, be sure to check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.