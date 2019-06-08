Snoop Dogg is in NHL 20 for some strange reason
NHL 20 welcomes Snoop Dogg to the broadcast booth today, something I didn't see coming when I woke up this morning.
NHL 20 welcomes Snoop Dogg to the broadcast booth today, something I didn't see coming when I woke up this morning.
Gaming's highest selling sports franchise is back with FIFA 20. Is it worth picking up, or should you kick it to the curb? Our review.
EA is trying to make Madden NFL 20 a little bit better with a brand-new, fast-paced elimination series called Superstar KO mode.
FIFA 20 hits the streets with the new VOLTA Football mode and Shacknews is here to give it a look.
EA has finally announced the Nordic cover athletes for NHL 20 will be Patrik Laine and Elias Pettersson.
You can finally have female managers now in FIFA 20, can you believe that?
For a limited time, Madden players can download the GOAT in MUT for free on Twitch Prime. Find out more about Jim Brown's MUT debut.
FIFA Ultimate Team is getting some new features for the upcoming FIFA 20.
Twitch Prime will take its Prime Day celebration beyond the big day, as Twitch plans giveaways for Apex Legends and EA Sports titles.
FIFA 20 will offer players the chance to drop into street-oriented play thanks to the inclusion of Volta football.