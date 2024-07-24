Madden NFL 25 to bring back Championship Series with $1.7 million prize pool With the release of Madden NFL 25 looming, EA Sports is bringing back the game's esports tournament series in August.

Say what you want about the Madden games, but for quite a few years, EA Sports has kept the interest in the games’ competitive scenes flowing with the help of esports such as the Madden NFL Championship Series. That series is coming back. Moreover, EA has already announced that some of the best players will be vying for their piece of a $1.7 million prize pool across the various series events.

EA Sports posted about the Madden NFL 25 Championship Series via the Madden NFL social media this week. According to the tournament series website, it will begin on August 14, 2024, with the aptly named Madden NFL 25 Kickoff Classic, which will feature a $100,000 pool (from the total $1.7 million of the total series. Madden NFL 25 launches on August 16, but comes early to those who pre-order certain packages. The series will then feature a variety of competitions that run throughout the end of 2024 and into 2025, when the Last Chance Qualifier, MCS Playoffs, and Madden Bowl Finals will crown the series’ champion.

The MCS is where greatness OWNED is greatness crOWNED 👑



Register & Compete for you share of the $1.7M prize pool 💰 #Madden25



pic.twitter.com/FFITLdYncv — Madden NFL 25 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 24, 2024

Players can begin registering for the Madden NFL 25 Championship Series, or join the series’ Discord to learn more about eligibility and how to participate. The Madden franchise has been through some rough times, but recent entries from EA Sports have shown some promise. Madden 24 crept up to 6 out of 10 in review after some abysmal entries, and EA Sports College Football 25 was actually quite good, setting a solid new foundation for the series.

Madden NFL 25 is set to come out in mid-August, so stay tuned for more coverage on the game and the Championship Series as we get closer to its launch.