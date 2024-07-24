New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Madden NFL 25 to bring back Championship Series with $1.7 million prize pool

With the release of Madden NFL 25 looming, EA Sports is bringing back the game's esports tournament series in August.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via EA Sports
1

Say what you want about the Madden games, but for quite a few years, EA Sports has kept the interest in the games’ competitive scenes flowing with the help of esports such as the Madden NFL Championship Series. That series is coming back. Moreover, EA has already announced that some of the best players will be vying for their piece of a $1.7 million prize pool across the various series events.

EA Sports posted about the Madden NFL 25 Championship Series via the Madden NFL social media this week. According to the tournament series website, it will begin on August 14, 2024, with the aptly named Madden NFL 25 Kickoff Classic, which will feature a $100,000 pool (from the total $1.7 million of the total series. Madden NFL 25 launches on August 16, but comes early to those who pre-order certain packages. The series will then feature a variety of competitions that run throughout the end of 2024 and into 2025, when the Last Chance Qualifier, MCS Playoffs, and Madden Bowl Finals will crown the series’ champion.

Players can begin registering for the Madden NFL 25 Championship Series, or join the series’ Discord to learn more about eligibility and how to participate. The Madden franchise has been through some rough times, but recent entries from EA Sports have shown some promise. Madden 24 crept up to 6 out of 10 in review after some abysmal entries, and EA Sports College Football 25 was actually quite good, setting a solid new foundation for the series.

Madden NFL 25 is set to come out in mid-August, so stay tuned for more coverage on the game and the Championship Series as we get closer to its launch.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola