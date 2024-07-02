EA Sports College Football 25 Dynasty mode details revealed Learn more about recruiting, coach progression, and the new playoff format in this Dynasty deepdive.

EA Sports has pulled back the curtain on Dynasty mode in the upcoming College Football 25 game. This deepdive highlights the core features of Dynasty mode, including player recruitment, staff management, the Transfer Portal, and competing for a National Championship.

EA Sports posted a YouTube video and a blog post to spill all the details about how Dynasty works in EA Sports CFB 25. When creating your coach, you’ll choose from three archetypes: Motivator, Recruiter, Tactician. These archetypes will determine the abilities your coach can unlock, and how they interact with players and staff.

Throughout the season, your coach will be held accountable for your team's success or lack thereof. If you’re on the path to miss your season goals, you’ll find yourself on the hot seat. This could result in your coach being fired at the end of the season.

The deepdive also provides a look at the recruitment system. As you scout players from around the nation, you’ll not only see their physical attributes and abilities, but various other factors that determine their willingness to commit to your program. This could potentially include the school’s proximity to their hometown, brand exposure, and the amount of playing time they’ll get as a Freshman.



Source: EA Sports

During the offseason, players can view the Transfer Portal to bring players from other schools onto their roster. If your player grades get too low, you may see your own players enter the Transfer Portal at the end of a season.

Lastly, EA Sports College Football 25 will debut the new 12-team playoff format that the NCAA is introducing this upcoming season. The winner of this bracketed tournament will be crowned the National Champion. EA Sports College Football 25 is right around the corner as it’s set for a July 19, 2024 release date.