Who are the EA Sports FC 25 cover athletes? EA has revealed which athletes will be immortalized on the cover of EA Sports FC 25.

The beautiful EA Sports FC game is back again for another season, with EA promising plenty of innovation and exciting changes for EA Sports FC 25. With every new release in the franchise comes plenty of questions on what will be changed and added compared to last year. And while it might not be the most important difference when it comes to gameplay, the question on everyone’s mind is who will be the cover athlete?

Who is the EA Sports FC 25 cover athlete?

For the base game, the cover athlete is none other than Jude Bellingham. The Real Madrid attacking midfielder took Europe by storm this year, scoring 23 goals and netting 12 assists across all competitions.

Just like in recent years, there will be multiple different cover athletes for EA Sports FC 25. They will vary depending on which edition of the game you purchase.

Who are the EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Edition cover athletes?

The Real Madrid star is also on the cover of the Ultimate Edition, but he is joined by a slew of other world-renowned players, past and present. The full lineup is Zidane, Jude Bellingham, David Beckham, Gianluigi Buffon and the owner of the female Ballon d'Or, Aitana Bonmati

It is also worth noting that the Ultimate Edition cover features 17 authentic titles and trophies across all leagues of play, ranging from team titles Champion’s League trophy to individual ones like the Ballon d'Or, aka player of the year.

While an exact release date for EA Sports FC 25 has yet to be confirmed, we do at least know it will be released on next-gen consoles, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X and S. For more information, be sure to check back to Shacknews for all of the sports gaming updates you could possibly need.