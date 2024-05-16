EA Sports College Football 25 gets July release date EA Sports' highly-anticipated return to CFB will arrive on July 19.

EA Sports College Football 25 is likely one of the most anticipated sports game releases in years. More than ten years after the release of NCAA, EA Sports is returning to the world of CFB this summer. Today, EA revealed the cover of EA Sports College Football 25 and announced that the game will be released on July 19, 2024.

Electronic Arts revealed the cover and release date for EA Sports College Football 25 on X/Twitter today. The game will be released on July 19, 2024, but those who opt for the Deluxe Edition of the game will receive three days early access beginning on July 16.

The Deluxe Edition cover of EA Sports College Footbal 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 stars Quinn Ewers (Texas), Travis Hunter Jr. (Colorado), and Donovan Edwards (Michigan) as its cover athletes. The players can be seen on both the Standard and Deluxe Editions of the game.

A full trailer for EA Sports College Football 25 will be released tomorrow. Come back then for more details about EA’s return to the world of college football.