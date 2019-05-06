Letter from the Editor: We're taking off April Fool's Day 2021
The fine tradition we began last year of ignoring all this bullcrap continues.
Kill pigcops with friends in glorious VR thanks to a new port of Duke Nukem 3D to the Serious Sam engine.
A new tweet from Gearbox could be teasing a potential Duke Nukem or Bulletstorm game.
Kick ass and chew bubblegum in virtual reality.
He came to kick ass and chew bubblegum, but it looks like he's eating birthday cake instead.
Hollywood came to make movies and chew bubble gum, and they're all out of ideas.
Lost in the shuffle of movie trailers at SDCC 2017 was a cameo from Duke Nukem in Ready Player One. Hail to the King, Baby!
The case over Duke Nukem appears to be over, as Gearbox, 3D Realms, and Interceptor have voluntarily ended all legal proceedings in regards to the IP.
Further proof that the first-person shooting hero is a national treasure.