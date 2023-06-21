Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Duke Nukem Forever 2001 Restoration Project E7 interview

Duke Nukem headlined Shacknews E7 2023 last week with a special chat with the team behind the Duke Nukem Forever 2001 Restoration Project.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
6

One of the highlights of last week's Shacknews E7 event was our chat with the team behind the Duke Nukem Forever 2001 Restoration Project. Please take a look.

In case you missed our Shacknews E7 livestream, check out this segment with the voice of Duke chosen for this project. There's a whole Shacknews E7 interview playlist on our YouTube channel if you need to catch up on all of the great segments from last week's special livestream event.

Screenshot of Duke Nukem character model wearing a shirt featuring the Shacknews logo.
Hail to the Shack, Baby!
Source: DNF2001RP

Duke Nukem Forever 2001 Restoration Project is available as a free mod download, and the team continues to update the game with more cool stuff. 

