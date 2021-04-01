Letter from the Editor: We're taking off April Fool's Day 2021

As you may recall, last year we here at Shacknews decided that rather than wallow through a cesspool of bad internet jokes and corporate gags that made our eyes roll that we’d simply just walk away and come back the next day to some semblance of normalcy. Well, this year’s going to be no different, except for the fact that the day after April Fool’s Day also happens to be a holiday this year, so we’re taking two days off in a row this time around.

Let’s face it, the last year alone has been full of trepidation at best and having a day where anything and everything on the internet can be complete and total BS probably isn’t necessary right now. And it’s not like April Fool’s day has been the pinnacle of comedic entertainment at any point in the last few years leading up to our current chaotic existence.

Thank you, Duke Nukem, for giving our humble staff two days off in a row.

If you can get up and away from your computers and other social media devices today, I’d encourage you to do so. Maybe hit up HBO Max and watch that new movie about giant monsters beating the crap out of each other? That’s what I’ll personally be doing today. It’s really up to you to choose how to best use your time. All I know is that me and the rest of the fine folks here on the Shacknews staff will be taking a couple days to rest up in Duke Nukem’s honor.

You can still catch Jan’s weekly stream that’s happening tonight on our Twitch channel and TJ and Blake will be back for another round of the Stimulus Games this Saturday at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. Until then, we hope you’ll get a chance to kick back and relax yourself but, either way, keep on doing it for Shacknews!