Shacknews livestream schedule - week of March 29, 2021

Hey there Shackers, it's another fine Monday so that means it's time for another week chock full of Shacknews Twitch livestreams. As always we'll have the best in gaming talk shows, indie showcases, esports breakdowns, pop culture discussion, retro gaming variety, the craziest aircraft landings you've ever seen, and more of the Shacknews Stimulus Games! There's even rumblings of an extra special staff Among Us stream to coincide with the launch of the Airship. Let's get into it!

Our regular slate of shows are all on deck for your enjoyment this week, coming in hot everyday. Among Us is receiving a big update with the Airship map coming out on March 31, so we're going to celebrate with a Shacknews staff Among Us special! Make sure you're following the channel and have the notification bell turned on to stay informed as soon as we go live. Some changes or delays might occur but any updates will be reflected here as soon as possible. Here's the Shacknews livestream schedule for the week of March 29, 2021.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Wide World of Electronic Sports with Blake, Bryan, Phil, and Rod Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Shacknews Staff Among Us Airship Special Wednesday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m PT / 4 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Shacknews Stimulus Games Season 2 with Blake and TJ Saturday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m ET skankcore64 with Bryan Sunday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

