Legendary Entertainment's Duke Nukem movie in the works from the Cobra Kai team

The creators of Cobra Kai are helping produce a Duke Nukem movie adaptation.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
7

Exciting news dropped today for Cobra Kai and Duke Nukem fans, as The Hollywood Reporter shares Legendary Entertainment and Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg are working on a Duke Nukem movie adaptation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Legendary Entertainment has acquired the rights to create a Duke Nukem film from Gearbox. Producing the film are the aforementioned Cobra Kai creators, with Legendary Entertainment and Jean Julien Baronnet of Marla Studios also tapped to produce.

As of right now, it’s unclear how the film will adapt the popular 1990s first-person shooter, but our curiosity has been sufficiently piqued, and we’re eager to learn more. We're also wondering who'll be tapped to play Duke himself, with previous hints of WWE's John Cena being in talks to take on the role.

Legendary Entertainment's Duke Nukem movie in the works from the Cobra Kai team

While we wait for fresh details on the Duke Nukem movie to drop, what are your thoughts on the announcement? How would you like the movie to be produced? Let us know in Chatty, and for more exciting news today, also be sure to read through our coverage of the Castlevania: Nocturne announcement at Netflix Geeked Week.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

