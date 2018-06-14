Media Molecule's Dreams dated for February release
Get your hands on the expansive world of Media Molecule's surreal playground Dreams when it launches February 2020.
Get your hands on the expansive world of Media Molecule's surreal playground Dreams when it launches February 2020.
You could be hired on to make official Dreams content if you apply for this position.
Media Molecule is putting their next project into the hands of gamers so they can bring their Dreams to life.
Lock in your time with Dreams' Creator Early Access when it debuts this spring on PlayStation 4
We learn more about Media Molecule's upcoming title Dreams straight from Mark Healey himself.
Media Molecule is preparing an amazing creative sandbox. We talk with Creative Director Mark Healey about the demo shown at Sony’s preview event.
Shacknews took a look at Media Molecule's next project last week at E3 Judges Week. Check out our preview.
[Spoiler Alert] If you don't want to have the surprises ruined, look no further.
PS4 players can deck out their Home screen with a free new theme from the crew at Media Molecule.
The Game Awards showed the latest trailer for Dreams, the Media Molecule game that had gone noticeably silent in the past year.