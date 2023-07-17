Media Molecule to allow Dreams creators to use their content personally & professionally Alongside a few restrictions, as long as you are the actual creator of your own original Dreams content, you can use it in personal and commercial projects.

Media Molecule is preparing to sunset new updates on its user-creation game, Dreams, but that doesn’t mean the developer is killing all of the content its players have created. In fact, it’s released new guidelines that will allow Dreams creators to use their content outside the game in commercial and personal projects, with a few resitrictions.

Media Molecule released a new Content Usage Terms FAQ for Dreams on its website late last week. Notably, this new set of rules allows use of original Dreams-created content in personal and commercial projects with a few stipulations. For one, it has to be something entirely created by you within Dreams. You can’t make use of somebody else’s Dreams content without their express consent to collaboration. Your use of the content also has to comply with Media Molecule’s community guidelines, PlayStation Network guidelines, and not utilize content created for Dreams by Media Molecule outside of the “Music Clips”, “Remix Parts”, “Mm Instruments” and “Mm Sound Effects” collections of assets.

Media Molecule will allow players to use their own original Dreams content in personal and commercial capacity as long as they follow a few sensible restrictions.

Source: Media Molecule

This set of guidelines comes as Media Molecule is preparing to sunset live service on Dreams. User content won’t be terminated in any way at the moment, and the servers will keep user creations intact for the foreseeable future. However, there will be no further updates after September as Media Molecule focuses its energy on a new game. Even so, it seems the developer continues to try to do right by its community as it moves on.

It seems if you have poured a significant amount of effort into Dreams, then you now have the option of using your efforts as you please outside the game. As we wait to see what Media Molecule has in store for its next project, stay tuned for further updates here at Shacknews.