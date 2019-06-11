Dragon Quest 11 reaches 6 million copies sold worldwide
Square Enix announced at TGS that the latest Dragon Quest Game had reached a sales milestone.
The Switch version of Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition will hit this September.
Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition is bringing a swath of new content to Switch this fall.
The latest installment in the cult classic series gets back to it traditional JRPG roots and mixes some old-school flavor with the new.
Shacknews meets up with Square Enix marketing manager Neal Pabon to discuss some of the finer points of Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age.
North American Dragon Quest fans will get a taste of the RPG series for the first time in over a decade.
Prior to E3 2018, Shacknews had a chance to take a look at the first new Dragon Age to hit North American consoles in over a decade.