Broly [DBS] sheds his armor to wrap up Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 2
Broly [DBS] doesn't need armor to muscle his foes around, as he rounds out Season 2 of the Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC roster.
Following an incredible DBFZ Grand Finals, fans got to check out Janemba and Gogeta [SSGSS], the next two DLC characters coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ.
After a brief scare, Dragon Ball FighterZ announced plans to move forward with Season 2 of the DBFZ World Tour, starting at CEO 2019.
With Dragon Ball FighterZ celebrating its first birthday, Shacknews chatted with producer Tomoko Hiroki to reflect on Year 1 and where DBFZ goes next.
As the Red Bull Final Summoning continues to unfold, it looks like the next Dragon Ball FighterZ Season Pass has leaked.
He's competing to be the first Dragon Ball FighterZ world champion, but first, Dominique 'SonicFox' McLean took a moment to talk to Shacknews about this weekend's tournament, Mortal Kombat 11, Skullgirls, and being the most visible black, furry, queer face in gaming.
He's entering Saturday's Dragon Ball FighterZ Final Summoning Last Chance Qualifiers as one of the favorites. But before he competes, Jon 'dekillsage' Coello takes some time to talk to Shacknews.
A masters class in how to make licensed fighters, Dragon Ball FighterZ stands out as the best Dragon Ball Z game ever and the best fighting game of the year.
Red Bull Final Summoning will be the home of the final event of the first Dragon FighterZ World Tour season.
Soon, Android 17 fans will be able to take the Tournament of Power MVP into battle with his own unique move-set.