Shacknews Best Early Access Game of 2019 - Dota Underlords
Dota Underlords began as a simple auto chess mod and snowballed into one of the most popular new genres/game modes of 2019.
Dota Underlords began as a simple auto chess mod and snowballed into one of the most popular new genres/game modes of 2019.
The Dota Underlords roster looks like it's about to open its doors to some other Dota 2 heroes.
Take a look at all the items available to players in Dota Underlords, the new auto battler from Valve.
Learn the basics to help you get started in Dota Underlords, including how the game works, how to level up, and more.
The Auto Chess wars are underway, as Valve launches Dota Underlords and already has plans for what's on the horizon.
Valve teased a standalone version of Dota 2 Auto Chess a few weeks back, and now they've unveiled Dota Underlords.