DOTA Underlords Season One launches today, bringing new modes & content The first season of DOTA Underlords kicks off with a murder and a power struggle in White Spire as new content and modes come to the game.

Get ready for a season of crime and conquest in DOTA Underlords. The auto battler kicks off its first season, bringing a new story to White Spire, new ways to play, a Battle Pass of goodies to collect, and much more. It all begins as DOTA Underlords Season One launches today.

The team behind DOTA Underlords announced the launch of Season One on the DOTA Underlords website and via a fresh new trailer. Starting on February 25, 2020, players will be able to battle for the power vacuum left in the wake of the death of criminal kingpin Mama Eeb. New multiplayer and single-player content will have players rocking the boat in White Spire to claim their stakes in the chaos of White Spire. That includes new puzzles and other challenges, fresh units, and plenty of rewards offered through both free and premium battle passes coming to the game. You can get a glimpse of what’s available in DOTA Underlords Season One in the trailer below.

As revealed from the previous announcement of DOTA Underlords Season One, this also marks the game’s official exit from Steam Early Access. With it comes a soft reset to ranks. While players will keep their major rank, some of the other ranks will be reset for specific modes.

“Players will keep their Major Rank (eg. Outlaw, Smuggler, Boss) and will be reset to Minor Rank 1,” The DOTA Underlords team wrote. “This shift applies to Standard, Duos, and Knockout ranks. The only exceptions are Lords of White Spire, who will be reset to Big Boss III.”

Even so, there will also be new boards to explore and new cosmetics both inside and outside the new DOTA Underlords Season One Battle Pass. Get your band of thieves and scoundrels ready and prepare to take the criminal underworld of DOTA Underlords and White Spire by storm in the game’s first official season.