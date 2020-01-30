Dota Underlords release date set for iOS, Android, and Steam Dota Underlords is an Early Access game, but that will change very soon when the full release happens next month.

Valve has announced that their autochess entry Dota Underlords will launch on the App Store, Google Play, and Steam on February 25, 2020. This full release of the game will coincide with the beginning of Season 1 and comes with more rewards, new content, and new alliances. The devs also released an update today which brings Enno, the fourth Underlord to White Spire. Dota Underlords even won The Shacknews Award for Best Early Access Game of 2020.

Here's some more information, directly from the Dota Underlords patch notes blog post on Steam:

Things will be pretty quiet on the update front until we ship. We'll be sharing more about Season 1 in the coming weeks though, so stay tuned.

And now, we'd like you to meet our little friend:

INTRODUCING ENNO

Most visitors to White Spire see the refuse-filled alleyways that make up The Warrens as merely slums...but to Enno, it is a Kingdom. Today, his people live in the margins of White Spire; scavenging and stealing to get by, but Enno has bigger aspirations. He believes it’s his destiny to lead his people out of the shadows into greatness, and he will employ every underhanded tactic he can think of in order to make that dream a reality.

Enno is the fourth Underlord.

Enno is always on the move - darting around and poisoning enemies with ranged attacks. If he's ever in a pinch he pulls the ripcord and escapes the board for a breather, before coming back and stunning adjacent enemies.

Depending on what mood you catch him in Enno employs different "tactics". Sometimes Enno will steal items from the enemy crew, while healing his own crew. Other times he'll amp up his own damage and pull the enemy crew in for an all out attack.

For more on Enno, check out this Enno sized website we made just for him.

Valve did provide some other updates, changes and fixes to the game in today's patch, but they remain focused on getting to launch. It is probably no mistake on their part that they will beat Teamfight Tactics to a mobile full release by almost a month. There appears to be room for both games in the autochess space, but it great to see Valve back in the business of making games. Keep it locked on Shacknews leading up to the launch of both Teamfight Tactics on mobile and the full release of Dota Underlords on Google Play, Steam, and App Store.