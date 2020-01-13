Teamfight Tactics Mobile gets March 2020 launch window Riot Games has announced that the popular League of Legends version of auto chess is expected to come to mobile devices in March 2020.

Teamfight Tactics brought an influx of new life to the League of Legends universe when it launched back in 2019. The game has since been supported with plenty of new champions, new Little Legends, fresh series of mechanics and plenty more. That said, plenty of fans and players have also been waiting to hear more on the possibility of a mobile launch for Teamfight Tactics. To that end, Riot Games finally has an answer for us in a new developer video.

Riot Games announced a launch window for Teamfight Tactics mobile in their developer video posted on YouTube on January 13, 2020. According to the video, Riot Games is hoping to launch the mobile version of Teamfight Tactics sometime in March 2020.

“While we’ve been busy working on PC, we’ve also been poring over how to bring TFT from PC to mobile in a way that feels intentionally built for the platform,” explained TFT Executive Producer Dax Andrus.

You can catch the entirety of the developer video below.

In addition to a slated March 2020 launch window for Teamfight Tactics, Andrus and TFT Game Design Lead Stephen Mortimer shared that further Set 2 units and changes are on the way for Teamfight Tactics, and Series 3 isn’t far off.

“Over the next couple months, you’ll continue to see new champions and origins get added to Set 2,” Mortimer said in the video. “As well as some pretty key item reworks that will help you out in the right situations.”

Beyond Set 2 and the Rise of the Elements era of TFT, Mortimer and Andrus hint at the possibility of PROJECT, Star Guardian, Pulsefire, and Odyssey champions in the next set of TFT units and items. Set 3 is slated for mid-March 2020 in addition to the mobile launch.

It looks like March is going to be a huge month for Teamfight Tactics, so if you’re a fan of the popular League of Legends mode, stay tuned for more info as we get closer to that time. In the meantime, don’t miss out on the reveal of the League of Legends card game Legends of Runeterra and the new PC Open Beta coming at the end of January 2020.