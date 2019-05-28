Pokémon: Detective Pikachu 2 still 'in active development' says Legendary
The sequel to the hit Pokemon film, Detective Pikachu, is still in-the-works according to Legendary Entertainment.
The sequel to the hit Pokemon film, Detective Pikachu, is still in-the-works according to Legendary Entertainment.
A second Detective Pikachu game is set to continue the mouse detective's story and it will come to Nintendo Switch.
Detective Pikachu sleuthed out some pretty impressive box office numbers after debuting earlier in May.
The new Detective Pikachu film was a rare opportunity to showcase some of Hollywood's most recognizable voice talents. Who should have voiced the iconic Pokemon?
The latest video-game inspired movie is actually doing pretty well for itself despite some concerns about early trailers.
Fans of Pokemon Go and Detective Pikachu can come together for a special crossover event this week.
You thought we were being lazy sacks, but instead the boys were meticulously prepping the greatest podcast episode to ever grace our big, blue globe.
The latest Detective Pikachu trailer finds Pikachu giving Psyduck a foot rub for reasons we don't quite understand – we thought its head hurt, not its feet.
The newest Detective Pikachu trailer shows Pikachu and Psyduck hugging, and it's the cutest thing ever, okay?
The latest Detective Pikachu clip gives us some up-close looks at the Pokemon in the movie.