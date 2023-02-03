Pokémon: Detective Pikachu 2 still 'in active development' says Legendary The sequel to the hit Pokemon film, Detective Pikachu, is still in-the-works according to Legendary Entertainment.

It’s been a while since we’ve heard much of anything in regards to the planned sequel to the hit Pokemon film, Detective Pikachu. While things have been quiet on the Detective Pikachu front, Legendary Entertainment recently confirmed that Pokemon: Detective Pikachu 2 is still “in active development” though it’s yet to be confirmed who’s working on it.

When reached out to by Polygon, The Pokemon Company declined to comment in regards to its possible involvement with the film or other Detective Pikachu-related projects. Additionally, in recent conversations regarding their animated series Koala Man, the writers of the original Detective Pikachu film, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez, noted they’re currently not involved though the conversation is one that’s still ongoing.

“It’s an ongoing conversation that is still not over to this day,” Samit explained before clarifying that the situation is a “complicated” one and involves “a lot of big studio, corporate Pokemon rights that we’re not privy to.”

“Whether it’s us or someone else that takes up the mantle, we hope it happens because we love it,” Hernandez said. “I think it’s still a TBD, but... there’s hope.”

Polygon also points out in its reporting that back in 2021, Detective Pikachu star Justice Smith was less than optimistic about the fate of the sequel and suggested that he’s not involved with it either. That said, like Samit and Hernandez, Smith would similarly love to participate.

“I would love to participate in Detective Pikachu 2,” he told Inverse during promotions for his HBO Max series, Generation. “I don’t know if it’s going to happen. I think we have to just kind of bury our hopes. I don’t think it’s going to happen. I really hope so though.”

In the future, we certainly hope to see and hear more about Detective Pikachu 2 as the first film was a delight to watch. When more is shared about the status of the film, we’ll be sure to pass that information along to you. Until then, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including reports of a Detective Pikachu game sequel coming to Nintendo Switch first announced back in 2019, and how Detective Pikachu earned over $350 million worldwide.