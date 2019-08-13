What is the Destiny 2 campaign order?
Learn what order you should play all of Destiny 2's many campaign levels, from the Red War all the way to Shadowkeep and beyond.
Learn what order you should play all of Destiny 2's many campaign levels, from the Red War all the way to Shadowkeep and beyond.
The reason for this giant grind is a single piece of lore that may or may not actually pay off.
Find out the locations of all the Lost Sectors in Destiny 2.
Learn more about raids, quests, classes, exotic gear and more with Shacknews' strategy guide for all things related to Destiny 2.
Learn what to do with the rabbits on the Moon and the cats in the Dreaming City that say "you lack something".
Get your hands on the Truth Exotic Rocket Launcher by completing its quest line in Destiny 2, beginning with a Menagerie run and finding A Scrap of Paper.
Keep track of weapon availability by knowing the Escalation Protocol schedule and the boss and weapon rotation in Destiny 2.
Learn all the Menagerie recipes for each of the weapon and armor pieces added with the new activity in Season of Opulence in Destiny 2.
Bungie has called you out, Guardian. You, and the Destiny 2 community, are challenged in the ways of old.
Learn the tricks to make a Shattered Throne solo attempt easier or a duo attempt a little less problematic in Destiny 2.