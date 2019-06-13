Desperados 3 brings Western tactical stealth to PC & consoles in June 2020
If you're looking to get your outlaw on in a particularly creative way, Desperadoes 3 from Mimimi Games and THQ Nordic has a launch date for June 2020.
If you're looking to get your outlaw on in a particularly creative way, Desperadoes 3 from Mimimi Games and THQ Nordic has a launch date for June 2020.
She's got that Voodoo touch, and it won't be pretty if you get caught up in it.
Jonathan Riedler, the Producer of Desperados 3, gives us the details on the upcoming prequel of the hit strategy series.