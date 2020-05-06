Desperados 3 Hector Mendoza trailer shows off a bearish addition to your outlaw gang The latest Desperados 3 trailer shows off the muscle of your group, brawler and trapper Hector Mendoza.

Desperados 3 is still on its way in June 2020, bringing real-time stealth action with an Western outlaw twist on it from THQ Nordic and Mimimi games. Today, we got a look at another member of the gang you’ll be running with in the game. Hector Mendoza is a bear of a man with brawling skills to match, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be crafty. THQ Nordic revealed the brawn of your group and how he’s capable of catching foes off guard with distractions and traps.

The latest Desperados 3 trailer featuring Hector Medoza was dropped on the THQ Nordic YouTube channel on May 6, 2020. In this trailer, we get a look at the bullish Mendoza, who is certainly capable of manhandling opponents in a straight-up fight, but also features more than a few tricks to keep the odds in his favor. Hector can distract foes, knock them out, and carry them away to hide. It appears he can even do it to two enemies at once. He’s also capable of laying bear traps that will absolutely wreck any soul unfortunate enough to step on them. You can check Mendoza out in full in the trailer below.

Desperados 3 is looking like a rip-roaring good time. Set for a June 2020 launch date, classic outlaw John Cooper brings the franchise back with him and a new gang of various ruffians in what is a mix of strategy, stealth, and action. You’ll battle your way through encampments of enemy cowpokes, lure lookouts to their doom, interact with the environment in ways like pushing large boulders onto unsuspecting foes and blowing up mines with dynamite, and plenty more. All in all, Desperados 3 looks like it’s going to be an enjoyable revival of the franchise.

With a June 16, 2020 launch ahead of it on Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest information and reveals leading up to Desperados 3’s release.