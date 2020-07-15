Desperados 3 Collector's Edition unboxing and review Check out the wealth of goodies packed into the Desperados 3 Collector's Edition as we unbox and review all the extras therein!

Desperados 3 is a pretty great stealth strategy game taking players to the Wild West to join up with John Cooper and his gang at the origin of their formation. THQ Nordic and Mimimi Games knocked it out the park to say the least, and the Collector’s Edition of Desperados 3 stands up to the quality of the sequel itself. We recently got our hands on the Desperados 3 Collector’s Edition to do an unboxing and show you all of the treasures it has in store for you.

The Desperados 3 Collector’s Edition is available now online for $119.99. In addition to the Desperados 3 game itself, the Collector’s Edition features a Season Pass for upcoming DLC content, full-color postcards featuring the playable characters and concept art from the game, the game’s full soundtrack on CD, a hardcover artbook of game notes, concepts, and more, and a music box with gold-painted figurines of each of John Cooper and the rest of the gang. You can see the whole Collector’s Edition’s contents in the video below.

Perhaps the most impressive piece of the Desperados 3 Collector’s Edition is the inclusion of a real music box in the set. It’s the real deal and not a digital knock-off. Each of the figures also features a wealth of detail in their design and fits into the platform on the box where they spin nicely to its tune. Finally, the art book is a quality offering in comparison to other similar books of its kind, featuring a wealth of interesting content from the design stages and finalized versions of Desperados 3. The whole set feels like a quality value for the asking price.

