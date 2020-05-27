GOG's Summer Sale debuts System Shock and Desperados 3 demos The GOG Summer Sale may mostly be dealing in cheap games, but don't miss out on these awesome demos of upcoming titles.

The GOG Summer Sale is in full swing, and sizzling game deals are flying left and right. But don't miss out on one of the coolest parts of the event: two new demos that you can download and play for free right now.

Nightdive Studios' System Shock is available to try out via demo, as is Thunder Lotus Games' Spiritfarer and Mimimi Games' Desperados 3. System Shock is a major get here, especially if you've been following the gaming landscape as of late. This quick playthrough will give you a peek at the rebooted System Shock, and it's been titled the Alpha Demo.

This is the original game, rebooted and reimagined with everything that made the beloved title a classic, including the original voice of SHODAN, Terri Brosius. Here's what's going down if you're unfamiliar with the world.

"You're a renowned hacker, the most notorious cyberspace thief in the corporate world. Caught during a risky break-in, you become indentured to a greedy TriOptimum executive. After six months in a healing coma, you awaken to the twisted aftermath of a terrible disaster. Where are the surgeons? Why is the station in such disrepair? Slowly, the chilling realization that something is very wrong creeps over you. Once a prime corporate research facility, Citadel Station now teems with mindless cyborgs, robots and terribly mutated beings, all programmed to serve SHODAN, a ruthless A.I. There's scarcely time to think before it unleashes the first terror..."

Watch DadShack - Grounded Edition from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

Don't miss our ShackStream today, where we're going through this very demo with developer commentary straight from Nightdive Studios themselves. And don't miss the other demos, which sound like a blast as well. The Desperados 3 demo runs about 90 to 120 minutes, with a lengthy chunk of the game's first and second missions as you explore the Wild West versions of Colorado and Mexico. The Spiritfarer demo is a bit more open-ended, but it seems like a cozy little escape.

Summer's a great time to try new games, don't you think? Be sure to jump in and grab these demos before they go away, though it isn't clear how long they'll be available for. Be sure to grab all the games you want from the sale, too!