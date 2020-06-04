Desperados 3 shows off loud & stealthy gameplay through interactive trailer The latest Desperados 3 trailer gives players a glimpse of the versatility of their gang when taking on enemies and missions

Desperados 3 is built upon player choice in how to handle its challenging missions. You’re just a gang of a few people up against very unequal odds that could see you brought down in a storm of gunfire. You can take that challenge head on with aggression or you can play it slow and cool, getting in and out without a peep. The latest trailer for the game gives players a look at both sides of the coin with an interactive video.

THQ Nordic launched the Desperados 3 interactive trailer on its YouTube Channel on June 3, 2020. In the trailer, players get a glimpse of what outlaw John Cooper and his gang are capable of before the choice of “Go Loud” or “Go Quiet” presents itself. Either option takes players to a full demonstration of what happens when you either decide to play aggressive and guns-a-blazin’ or go slow and take care of your enemies and mission without raising the alarm. You can have a look at the full trailer just below.

Desperados 3 has been interesting to watch as its nears launch later this June 2020. The game has a feel which reminds heavily of Commandos in its few-vs-many style with a handful of specialized combatants. Whether you’re using the brutish force of characters like Hector Mendoza and his bear traps, the eccentric tricks of the occult Isabelle Moreau, or any of the other varied gang members, there’s clearly a lot of options in play to make your way through any given Desperados 3 mission.

With Desperados 3 coming to PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 16, 2020, it might be time to figure out which strategies you’re going to try to employ first, whether you go bloody shootout or sly outlaw. Fortunately, you can still try things out while the demo of Desperados 3 is available on the GOG Summer Sale.