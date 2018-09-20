From Chaos: The Aspirational Storytelling of Life is Strange
Developers from Dontnod Entertainment and Deck Nine Games recount the making of the Life is Strange series, and what it contributes to storytelling in video games.
The Before the Storm team will continue to work with Square Enix.
Now that Life is Strange: Before the Storm has said its Farewell, Shacknews has a few final questions to ask Deck Nine Games Narrative Director Zak Garriss at this year's Game Developers Conference.
Life is Strange: Before the Storm's bonus episode, Farewell, was more than a goodbye between friends. It cemented Chloe Price as a tragic figure and showed the realistic cruelty of some of life's biggest tragedies.
Max and Chloe are reunited before they're torn apart in Life is Strange: Before the Storm's bonus episode. Shacknews offers our impression of this Deluxe Edition extra.
Life is Strange: Before the Storm ends on the big theme of 'truth versus fiction' and comes to a satisfying end. Our review.
Before next week's finale, Shacknews spoke with Deck Nine Games Co-Game Director Chris Floyd about Chloe's character arc, Rachel Amber's mythology, the meaning of the raven, and reuniting Ashly Burch and Hannah Telle for the game's bonus episode.
Previously sidelined due to the SAG-AFTRA voice actors strike, Ashly Burch is now ready to return to the role of Chloe Price.
Now that Life is Strange: Before the Storm has wrapped up its second episode, Shacknews has some questions to ask before the series wraps up.
For the second episode of Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Deck Nine puts together one of the best episodes of the entire series to date. Shacknews is here with our full impressions.