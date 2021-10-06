Life is Strange: True Colors - Wavelengths voice actor & developer interview Life is Strange: True Colors just got a new DLC chapter and to learn more about it, we spoke to Wavelengths' writer, as well as the voice of Steph Gingrich herself.

Those who have followed the Life is Strange series, specifically the entries from developer Deck Nine Games, are likely familiar with Steph Gingrich. She's never been the main focus of the main titles, but she's been a major supporting character across both Before the Storm and True Colors. True Colors' Wavelengths DLC, released last week, was the first story that focused primarily on Steph, giving players a chance to experience her life. To get a further grasp of what Wavelengths means to the Life is Strange fanbase, Shacknews spoke with Deck Nine Senior Narrative Designer Mallory Littleton, as well as the voice of Steph Gingrich herself, Katy Benz.

"Being able to bring life back to [Steph] again has just been an honor and I'm grateful," Benz told Shacknews. "Just to see the fans' reaction and know that they get to see a familiar face and one that was a fan favorite from Before the Storm, I think that's really special."

We spoke with Benz about her time bringing Steph to life over the course of two games, as well as what Wavelengths means to Steph's character. On top of that, we ask Littleton about how Wavelengths acts as a cap to Steph's character arc and what players can expect from True Colors' story-based DLC episode.

Over the weekend, we played through Wavelengths ourselves and we posted our full impressions. It's a chapter that we feel has done justice to this unforgettable character and one that Life is Strange fans should experience for themselves. The Life is Strange: True Colors Wavelengths DLC is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and is coming soon to Nintendo Switch. For more interviews like this, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.