Life is Strange: Remastered Collection delayed on Nintendo Switch

All other versions of the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection are on track for February, but the Nintendo Switch version will take longer.
TJ Denzer
One of the more enticing upcoming games this year are the remastered editions of the original Life is Strange games. The Life is Strange: Remastered Collection is set to arrive on most platforms come February and the Nintendo Switch was originally included in that. However, it looks like the devs aren’t going to be able to make that happen on schedule. The rest of the platforms are on track, but the Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection has been delayed past the original release date.

Deck Nine, the developers behind the remastered collection, announced the delay on the Nintendo Switch version in a post on the game’s Twitter on January 20, 2022. According to the post, while everything else is on track for the original release date on February 1, the Nintendo Switch version is going to take longer. As such, the team made the decision to delay the Switch version and give it more time as they work out the kinks. There was no new release date shared at this time, but it’s still coming later in 2022.

The Life is Strange: Remastered Collection is a bundle of both the original Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm. It’s been delayed before, but was set to finally arrive this coming month. It still will arrive on February 1, 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Google Stadia, bringing a wealth of improved visuals and animation with it. However, it seems to be proving a bit more difficult to fit that into a Nintendo Switch package, and it’s not the only one. Dying Light 2’s Cloud Version specifically on Nintendo Switch was also delayed past the established release date on all other platforms.

Regardless, we don’t have a new date for the Nintendo Switch version yet. Stay tuned and watch our 2022 release date calendar for further updates as we await new information.

