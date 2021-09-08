Is Life is Strange: True Colors episodic? Is Life is Strange: True Colors an episodic game like its predecessors? This might require some explanation, so Shacknews is here to clarify.

For anybody who has followed the Life is Strange series to this point, it's completely understandable that they would wonder whether the new Life is Strange: True Colors will use the same format as its predecessors. In other words, will True Colors unfold over the course of five separate episodes? The answer is no, but also sort of yes. This is going to require a little bit of explanation, so allow us to elaborate.

Is Life is Strange: True Colors episodic?

If the question is whether Life is Strange: True Colors will unfold over the course of five separate episodes all coming out at different dates, then the answer is no. True Colors is an all-in-one package and contains the full story. The game that comes out on September 9 is all you'll get, outside of a standalone DLC episode that's set to release at the end of the month.

However, that's not to say the narrative itself isn't separated into pieces. The True Colors story is still divided into five chapters. Each chapter focuses on a different aspect of Alex Chen's personal tale, whether it's her adjustment to Haven Springs, her interactions with her neighbors, or the continuing mystery surrounding her brother. Just as with previous Life is Strange games, each chapter will end with a recap of the player's most critical choices and how they compared with the rest of the player base. The only difference is that every chapter will now be available from a single disc or download.

That's a big part of the reason why Life is Strange: True Colors will retail for $59.99 USD. This is no season pass, though, so feel free to binge the entire story in one sitting or play a single chapter at a time. It's all up to you.

Life is Strange: True Colors will release as a full package on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia on Thursday, September 9. It is also coming soon to Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about the full game over on the Life is Strange website. You can also learn more about the series as a whole by checking out our exclusive Shacknews Long Read From Chaos: The Aspirational Storytelling of Life is Strange.