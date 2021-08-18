Life is Strange: True Colors' first gameplay clip gets emotional Weeks ahead of its release, fans are getting a first look at the gameplay for Life is Strange: True Colors.

While there's a lot of anticipation for the next entry in the Life is Strange franchise, there hasn't been a lot revealed in terms of gameplay. Square Enix and Deck Nine Games are looking to fix that just a few weeks ahead of release. On Wednesday, fans got to see the first official gameplay clip for Life is Strange: True Colors, which offers a taste of what players can expect from Alex's story.

This True Colors clip shows new lead Alex Chen walking through the Haven Springs Record Store. That's where she meets Steph (one of the supporting characters from Deck Nine's other Life is Strange entry, Before the Storm) working as a local radio DJ, as well as a new character named Ryan. The crux of True Colors is that Alex is adjusting to a new city and coping with the death of her brother, in what may or may not be an accident. As is the case with the other Life is Strange games, Alex can interact with the various objects around her. As she does so, events surrounding her will unfold in real time.

Life is Strange: True Colors will be unlike previous entries in the series, in the sense that it will not release episodically. All five of the game's chapters will release simultaneously on launch day. However, there's one bonus that players should be on the lookout for. Last week, Square Enix and Deck Nine revealed that Steph would be at the center of a special DLC episode called Wavelengths. This prequel will follow Steph's time behind the DJ booth, where she'll reflect on her past and also offer advice to callers. This standalone episode will be sold separately, but will also come with the Life is Strange: True Colors Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition.

Life is Strange: True Colors will come to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia on September 10. The Wavelengths DLC episode will release separately on September 30. Lastly, if you're falling down the Life is Strange rabbit hole, why not read more about it by checking out our exclusive Shacknews Long Read, From Chaos: The Aspirational Storytelling of Life is Strange?