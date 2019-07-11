Man of Medan gets Friend Pass so you can betray someone's trust for free
Beware though, you can only use Man of Medan's new Friend Pass to "accidentally" get your friends killed for free on one co-op playthrough.
Beware though, you can only use Man of Medan's new Friend Pass to "accidentally" get your friends killed for free on one co-op playthrough.
Learn how to get the best ending and have everyone survive in Man of Medan.
Learn how to find all of the secrets and hidden items in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan.
Learn more about each of the featured cast and voice actors in Man of Medan, the new title from Supermassive Games.
Learn how to find all the pictures and premonitions in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan.
Learn the ins and outs of the multiplayer story modes in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan.
Is the eerie ghost ship of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan worth exploring? Or is it a destination that travelers should avoid at all costs? Our review.
Will Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan make its way to the Nintendo Switch? Here's what you need to know.
Find out when the Man of Medan release date is, as well as learn more about the game's preorder options.
Play along with your friends in online and offline multiplayer modes throughout this spooky adventure.