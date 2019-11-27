Man of Medan gets Friend Pass so you can betray someone's trust for free Beware though, you can only use Man of Medan's new Friend Pass to "accidentally" get your friends killed for free on one co-op playthrough.

The first chapter of the Dark Pictures Anthology, Man of Medan, isn’t the very best Supermassive Games has offered in their horror storytelling, but to say it didn’t bring some fun new things to their gameplay formula would be a lie. Though we weren’t entirely impressed in our Shacknews review, we thought the multiplayer co-op in Shared Story Mode was a great addition to the game that added a layer of unpredictability, trust, and betrayal to the overall playout. Now, Supermassive and Bandai Namco are putting a bigger highlight on one of Man of Medan’s best features with a Friend Pass that will allow players to invite their pass into a free co-op playthrough.

Supermassive Games announced their new Friend Pass for Man of Medan on November 27, 2019. Starting now through January 6, 2019, Man of Medan owners can invite a friend to a single full co-op playthrough of Man of Medan in Shared Story Mode on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC (bear in mind, Xbox and PS4 players will need Xbox Gold or PS Plus subscriptions respectively to play together). You can check out Man of Medan’s latest co-op trailer featuring the Friend Pass below.

How to use Man of Medan’s Friend Pass

In order to take part in Man of Medan’s Friend Pass program, you’ll need to follow the following steps for all systems.

One player must own the full version of Man of Medan and it must be up to date with the latest patch. The friend must download the Man of Medan trial version on Steam, the Xbox Live Marketplace, or the PlayStation Store. In the full version of the game, invite your friend to play Shared Story Mode and use your Friend Pass. Follow the on-screen instructions in order to redeem the Friend Pass and start your Shared Story Mode playthrough.

Once the Friend Pass is used, you’ll be able to play a full co-op game in Shared Story Mode on one save file. Once you finish the game, the Friend Pass will expire and no longer be usable. The Friend Pass will also expire one month after use upon activation, but that’s far more than enough time to finish a run of Man of Medan.

If you know someone who’s been on the fence about this game and want to play an online run of it, be sure to jump in on Man of Medan’s Friend Pass offer while it’s available now. You’ll never be able to betray them in quite the same way as in Supermassive’s cheesy slasher horror co-op format.