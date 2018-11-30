New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: Command & Conquer Series

Command & Conquer Renegade free 'spiritual successor' released

The Command & Conquer series had already settled into its slow decline by the time shooter spin-off Renegade came out in 2002, but an interesting multiplayer side a bit like Battlefield with C&C bases made it more than a cash-grab. It clearly inspired deep love in some as, after eight years of development, the fans at Totem Arts have finally released their free UDK-powered "spiritual successor" Renegade X into open beta.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola