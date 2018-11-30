Command & Conquer Renegade free 'spiritual successor' released

The Command & Conquer series had already settled into its slow decline by the time shooter spin-off Renegade came out in 2002, but an interesting multiplayer side a bit like Battlefield with C&C bases made it more than a cash-grab. It clearly inspired deep love in some as, after eight years of development, the fans at Totem Arts have finally released their free UDK-powered "spiritual successor" Renegade X into open beta.