Command & Conquer Remastered Collection to be revealed tomorrow
EA is getting ready to put Red Alert and Tiberian Dawn in a new remastered collection, and they'll be showing off the whole thing tomorrow. Find out where and when here.
Command & Conquer Remastered has its first real artwork available to showcase, and here's what it looks like.
Get ready to practice strategizing if you want to make it in the iOS and Android game's competitive scene.
The collection will include all Red Alert DLC and will feature former Westwood Studios developers, including composer Frank Klepacki.
Before EA gets a chance to define the future of the classic Command & Conquer, one of the original designers will break down its past.
Unreal Engine 4 dev creates the game as a side project that looks to work pretty well.
Are they Putin us on? Really??
Command & Conquer Red Alert 2 and Yuri's Revenge are currently available for free on Origin as part of its On the House promotion.
The Command & Conquer series had already settled into its slow decline by the time shooter spin-off Renegade came out in 2002, but an interesting multiplayer side a bit like Battlefield with C&C bases made it more than a cash-grab. It clearly inspired deep love in some as, after eight years of development, the fans at Totem Arts have finally released their free UDK-powered "spiritual successor" Renegade X into open beta.
EA says that those who bought the C&C Ultimate Collection will still have their early beta access honored "once production of this title resumes under a new studio."