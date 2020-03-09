Command & Conquer Remastered Collection to be revealed tomorrow EA is getting ready to put Red Alert and Tiberian Dawn in a new remastered collection, and they'll be showing off the whole thing tomorrow. Find out where and when here.

Westwood Studios was an absolute pillar of strategy gaming in its prime. Games like Red Alert and Tiberian Sun rivaled the likes of Blizzard and the Warcraft and StarCraft series with gusto. Unfortunately, nothing lasts forever and Westwood crumbled under Electronic Arts after it was bought out by the software giant. Years later, EA is at least willing to let players properly relive those golden days. The Command & Conquer Remastered Collection is coming, and we’ll get our first look at it tomorrow.

The reveal of the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection was announced via the Command & Conquer Twitter on March 9, 2020. On March 10, 2020 at 7AM PST / 10AM EST, a trailer will drop, showing off the C&C Remastered Collection in action for the first time. The Command & Conquer Remastered Trilogy brings together Red Alert, Tiberian Dawn, and all of their expansions in one hopefully optimized package. You can check out the reveal trailer below when it goes live.

Recent treads of the Command & Conquer series under Electronic Arts have been met with mixed reactions from audiences, but the Remastered Collection drew immediate interest when it was first announced back in April 2019, due heavily to the fact that original members of the Westwood Studios team joined with Pteroglyph Games, along with Lemon Sky Studios, to create a remaster of the games that would appeal to both old school fans and new players alike. It’s safe to say that with Westwood RTS vets at the wheel, there are a lot of high expectations for this collection.

Join us on March 10 as we look forward to finally seeing what the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection has for us in full. Hopefully it will turn out better than what Blizzard gave us at launch with Warcraft 3: Reforged.