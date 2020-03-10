C&C Remastered Collection deploys on Origin & Steam this June The Command & Conquer Remastered Collection is looking sharp, and it's going to be bringing a rebuilt Red Alert and Tiberian Dawn to players this June 2020.

At long last, we’ve finally gotten to see what the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection has in store for us, and friends, it looks good. EA, Pteroglyph Games and Lemon Sky Studios have been hard at work with Electronic Arts and the fan community to create fully updated versions of Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert, and they went into depth with a full trailer and release date for the C&C Remastered Collection today.

EA launched the gameplay reveal trailer and a press announcement for the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection on March 10, 2020. Launching on June 5, 2020, the C&C Remastered Colleciton brings Tiberian Dawn, Red Alert, and their three expansion packs (Command & Conquer: The Covert Operations, C&C: Red Alert - Counterstrike, and C&C: Red Alert - The Aftermath) into the new generation of gaming. The games include completely redesigned units, structures, and environment, built to run in crisp 4K. It also extends to cinematics, remastered music, and other goodies coming to the games when the collection launches.

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection is a clear labor of love, which makes sense. Pteroglyph Games is a studio comprised of veterans of the former and glorious Westwood Studios where these games were first created. Moreover, the teams involved have worked closely with the community and fans to build a 2020 set of Command & Conquer games into what they want them to be.

“We formed a community council that has had 24-hour direct access to the development team throughout the entire project, and some community members have even created some of the key content that will be in the final game,” the trailer boasts. In action, it looks good to say the least, and there’s even a key that allows you to change between 4K and legacy visuals on the fly to see the changes in real time, or just stick to what visuals you prefer.

When C&C Remastered Collection was announced back in April 2019 and the trailer was more recently teased, we weren’t quite sure what to expect, but it seems clear the games are moving in an absolutely stellar collection based off of the gameplay reveals today. If Pteroglyph Games, Lemon Sky Studios, and EA continue to move with this level of quality on the collection, we’ll be ready to get our Hell March on come June 2020.