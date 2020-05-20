Command & Conquer Remastered Collection's source code released in mod support update In support of the modding community, Electronic Arts released the source code for the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection games, Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert.

Modding has long been a part of the fun in the classic Command & Conquer community, and Electronic Arts and Petroglyph know it. With that in mind, players with interest in modding the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection got a major treat today as Electronic Arts announced it would be releasing the source code for both Red Alert and Tiberian Dawn.

Electronic Arts announced the release of the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection source code in a Command & Conquer Reddit post on May 20, 2020. EA Producer Jim Vassella took to the reddit to speak directly to the update regarding mod support.

“Today we are proud to announce that alongside the launch of the Remastered Collection, Electronic Arts will be releasing the TiberianDawn.dll and RedAlert.dll and their corresponding source code under the GPL version 3.0 license,” Vassella wrote. “It’s worth noting this initiative is the direct result of a collaboration between some of the community council members and our teams at EA. After discussing with the council members, we made the decision to go with the GPL license to ensure compatibility with projects like CnCNet and Open RA.”

The Brotherhood of Nod Nuke Tank is one of the crazy experiments Electronic Arts and Pteroglyph are encouraging with the offering of the Command & Conquer Remastered source code.

That is to say that the release of the source code under the GPL license should help to ensure that older mods don’t end up scrapped and incompatible with C&C Remastered Collection’s new mod support initiative, even while the available code and editors provided with C&C Remastered should make for some fun custom maps, units, and other more elaborate creations. Ever since the collection was revealed by Electronic Arts and Pteroglyph Games (composed of original Westwood Studios Command & Conquer veteran developers), a core initiative has been working with the faithful Command & Conquer community to build a Remastered collection that satisfies in every single way.

With this latest reveal on the mod support end of that, Command & Conquer Remastered Collection takes another step closer to being everything we want it to be and more when it arrives on June 5, 2020 on Steam and EA Origin storefronts for PC.