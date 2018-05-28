PUBG Arcade Mode Update brings Team Deathmatch and more
The PUBG 6.2 Update kicks off the introduction of Arcade Mode, which offers players new ways to enjoy the game. Additionally, the update includes a reworking of throwable items.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds managed to draw in nearly one billion dollars revenue in 2018 on top of over $300 million in profit.
The world of TERA is about to get a dash of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds-style flair thanks to the recently released TERA x PUBG collaboration.
Did Epic Games steal the concept for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds? Is it a concept that can even be stolen? That may be up for the courts to decide, as PUBG Corp has officially filed suit.
Bluehole Studios is looking for investors and Tencent may compound upon its current 1.5% stake in the developer.
Bluehole aims to provide the end-users a choice without making matchmaking tougher for fans of less popular maps.
The newest PUBG update brings the long awaited removal of clothing from maps and spruces up the desert wasteland of Miramar.
And thousands of whiny forum boys rejoiced at the thought of never having to share a server with the Chinese.
Some PUBG players are experiencing crashing related to a persistent bad module info error message.
The PUBG fans have spoken and the devs have heard their pleas.