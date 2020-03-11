PUBG Update 6.3 patch notes brings the explosive fury of the Panzerfaust As Season 6 winds to a close, there's still plenty of action ahead. The explosive Panzerfaust just came to the Karakin map, bringing explosive ranged payloads with it and more in Update 6.3.

PUBG Season 6 is about to get far more explosive, at least in Karakin. PUBG Update 6.3 is live in test servers and coming shortly to public servers on PC and later to consoles, and it brings with it a Panzerfaust bazooka for the Karakin map, alongside a wealth of other tweaks, changes, rebalances, and additions for the game.

PUBG announced the Update 6.3 patch notes in a blog post on the PUBG website on March 11, 2020. Available on the test servers now, the major highlight of PUBG Update 6.3 is the addition of the new Panzerfaust weapon. Remember how subtle and dastardly the Spiketraps could be for arranging ambushes on vehicles? The Panzerfaust is the opposite of subtle. It’s a bazooka, pure and simple. That means a few things. First, whatever the Panzerfaust hits when it fires is going to blow up, be it breach points or players themselves. Second and perhaps just as important, it has a backfire, so mind the space behind the tube for your fellow players when you fire. You catch a breakdown of the Panzerfaust and other Update 6.3 features in the video below.

PUBG Update 6.3 patch notes

Some other highlights of the PUBG Update 6.3 patch notes include rebalancing of weapons like the Tommy Gun, M249, and UMP-45, and the global rules for esports mode have finally been set to 2020 standards. Check out all of the changes in the list below.

New Weapon: Panzerfaust

Karakin exclusive

Uncommon world spawn found across the map

Guaranteed to be in every airdrop

The Panzerfaust warhead explodes upon impact, but can also be blown up mid air

The damage radius is 6m from the point of impact

The explosion can deal splash damage through thin walls and objects, up to a short distance

Can be used to breach specific walls on Karakin, much like the Sticky Bomb

The warhead will explode mid air, before impact if damaged by explosions or shot by a bullet

One-time use

Once the warhead is fired, the Panzerfaust tube will be discarded and cannot be picked back up

Firing the warhead produces a backblast, so be careful!

The backblast damages those within a 3m zone behind the weapon

Be careful you don’t have any teammates, or a wall too close behind you. You’ve been warned

Zeroing options at 60, 100 (default) and 150 meters

Weapon Balance Changes

Tommy Gun

Stronger and more versatile. You can now also attach Red Dots and Holos to your Tommy.

Added upper rail to attach Red Dot and Holo Sights

Increased rate of fire from 700 to 750

Increased firing accuracy

Reduced the bullet deviation penalty when firing for an extended duration

Increased moving accuracy

Decreased recoil when firing for an extended duration. This is due to the increased rate of fire

M249​

Removed from Care Packages and added to normal loot on Miramar and Erangel. Can now take more attachments but is tougher to control and does less damage.

Added Stock attachment slot

A Tactical Stock can be equipped to improve weapon stability

Added Magazine attachment​ slot

Reduced standard ammo capacity to 75

Now holds 150 with an extended mag

Decreased base bullet damage from 45 to 40

Increased recoil

Found on Miramar and Erangel

Semi-rare spawn

UMP-45​

An increase in power across the board, making the UMP a more viable choice for your arsenal.

Increased base bullet damage​ from 39 to 41

Increased rate of fire from 650 to 670

Increased muzzle velocity from 300 to 360

This means an increase to the speed at which bullets leave the barrel, making it a bit easier to track moving targets

Alongside these balance changes, the M249 and Tommy Gun models and firing sounds have been updated.

Quality of Life Improvements

Improved visibility of nearby items on the ground by enhancing the glowing effect and adding a new pulse effect

The new pulse effect can be disabled and is listed as “Item Flashing Effect” under Gameplay settings

Added an electric static sound to the Blue Zone wall providing players with an audible queue when the Blue Zone is near

[Team Deathmatch] Added Rich Presence to let your Discord and Steam friends know when you’re fragging in TDM

[Team Deathmatch] Invincibility will now be removed instantly when engaging in combat (firing a weapon, throwing grenade etc.)

[Team Deathmatch] Hotkey for player reports is disabled for 1 second after death to prevent accidental activation

Bug Fixes

Fixed the following issues:

Location of teammate’s character not synchronized with observer’s display in certain situations

Map texture displayed in poor quality

‘Round 3’ message constantly displayed and round not starting in Team Deathmatch

Name of Victory dance 12 emote not displayed properly

Visual misalignment on the Blue Zone UI

Visual issue with the background of the vehicle durability UI

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S Trench Coat clipping through the character

All glasses & mask items not being displayed when equipping Golden Dragon Traditional Cap

Titles of all Keys not being displayed correctly in store and inventory

Unable to accomplish the mission ‘Reach top 10 after earning a kill with QBZ/AKM’ in certain situations

Miscellaneous Changes

Sticky Bombs can now be found in Training Mode

Added additional ringtone for the Sticky Bomb

Survivor Pass: Shakedown

The 3rd track of Survivor Pass missions has been unlocked! The new missions follow an explosive theme

The current season of both the Survivor Pass and Survival Title System will end on April 14 PDT

Starting April 1st (KST) / March 31st (PDT), there will be a countdown on the Survivor Pass lobby banner notifying players of the pass end date

A pop-up message will be displayed to users purchasing Premium Pass, alerting them of the time left until pass end

Premium Pass and Level-up items can be purchased until the Pass period ends

Skin & Items

4 new Badlands skin sets have been added, available until 4/15

Custom Match

Karakin is now available in Custom Matches

Updated Esports Mode preset

The previous 2019 preset has been replaced by the 2020 Global Esports Ruleset

Blue Zone settings are identical to 2019. However, item spawn rates have been changed in accordance to each map’s ruleset.

This preset uses the S.U.P.E.R ruleset (Official Esports Ruleset)

Inner Blue Zone option has been added

This allows you to create new custom game experiences similar to the Bluehole mode we recently tested in LABS

Organized custom match presets and added some new ones.

‘The First Weapon for Your Chicken Dinner’ preset has been added

Drop in with a random weapon set and fight your way to victory, no weapons spawn in the world, although you can pick up the weapons from player death boxes

[PUBG Partners] Motor Glider and Sticky Bomb have been added to Sandbox mode

Known Issue: Snowmobiles and Snowbikes don’t spawn on Vikendi. This issue will be resolved in next patch

Note: Replays from previous updates are no-longer playable, as the replay system has been updated.

Note: Replays from previous updates are no-longer playable, as the replay system has been updated.