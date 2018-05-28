PUBG Season 6 adds close-quarters Karakin map next week
Season 6 of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is set to launch next week, along with an all-new close-quarters map that changes the way players normally approach a PUBG map.
MMORPG Tera is about to hold one of its strangest events yet, crossing over with the battle royale world of PUBG.
Did Epic Games steal the concept for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds? Is it a concept that can even be stolen? That may be up for the courts to decide, as PUBG Corp has officially filed suit.
Bluehole Studios is looking for investors and Tencent may compound upon its current 1.5% stake in the developer.
Bluehole aims to provide the end-users a choice without making matchmaking tougher for fans of less popular maps.
Bluehole's free-to-play MMO is introducing tough new challenges offering suitable high-level rewards.
The newest PUBG update brings the long awaited removal of clothing from maps and spruces up the desert wasteland of Miramar.
And thousands of whiny forum boys rejoiced at the thought of never having to share a server with the Chinese.
It didn't take long for the console version of PUBG to break such a major milestone. Less time than you probably even think.
Need an Xbox One X? Want to get in on the PUBG phenomenon? Microsoft has something for you!