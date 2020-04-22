PUBG update 7.1 patch notes - The return of Vikendi The snowy Vikendi map has returned to PUBG in update 7.1, featuring a new and improved Dinoland amusement park, terrain changes, and more! Check out the patch notes here.

PUBG update 7.1 and its patch notes have dropped, and it’s winter in April for the battle royale. This major patch saw the return of the snowy Vikendi map, featuring a wealth of changes to make it an altogether better experience. That’s not all, there’s a battle pass for the new Vikendi with a wealth of free and premium rewards tied into it, much of which have to do with the improved Dinoland amusement park on the map.

PUBG update 7.1 patch notes

PUBG dropped the 7.1 patch notes on April 22, 2020 alongside a fresh new trailer for the patch that you can see above which showcases the improved Vikendi. The map features the aforementioned Dinoland theme park in place of the original Dino Park, as well as a wealth of terrain and building changes, including a multi-branch railway system around the entire map. You can see the entirety of the official patch notes below.

April 22 - Additional Update

Fixed some cases where players character abnormally earns damage while boarding a train.

Fixed the issue where players character earns damage when colliding with other character in mid-air

Fixed an issue on Karakin where the visual state of a destructible wall or floor could look different from player to player.

Fixed an issue where players could vault to an unintended location within the gym at Pecado on Miarmar

Fixed an issue where bullets could pass through certain walls at very long-range due to a change in LOD

Fixed an issue which caused auto fire mode to change to single after throwing a grenade in Team Deathmatch.

Fixed an issue which caused a water splashing sound to play when exiting a boat, Aquarail or BRDM on land

Fixed an issue which could cause multiple map waypoints from the same player to remain visible

April 20 - Additional Update

Sticky Bomb now makes an arming sound as it’s thrown

Fixed an issue which prevented Sticky Bombs from dealing damage when multiple were stacked on top of each other

April 16 - Additional Update

Improved FPS hitching issues by improving the memory allocation logic in addition to further improvements for some specific PC configurations

Fixed occasional client crashing issue when scrubbing replay timelines

Vikendi is back

Better than ever, with updated landmarks, trains and a slight change in season.

Trains have been added and can be found moving along multiple tracks across Vikendi

There is a major train line that extends along the perimeter of Vikendi, with 6 connected tracks towards the inland areas of the island

Trains stop temporarily at train stations across the map

Reduced snow cover

Snow cover is reduced more on the Southern areas of the island

Snowbikes and Snowmobiles have been removed

Motorcycle and Motorcycle with sidecar will spawn instead, being more versatile vehicles for the updated terrain

Weather will be either Clear or Snowy.

Moonlight has been removed for now, but will return with visual improvements at a later date.

General map optimizations have been made

You can play the updated Vikendi in custom matches

A new Cargo Depot has been added

Dino Park has been replaced by the bigger, more spectacular Dinoland

Abbey has been relocated to Mount Kreznik

Volnova now has much more cover

Tovar and Movatra have been removed

AS, KR/JP, KAKAO, SEA, EU, RU: Full map selection, you can select Vikendi or any other map individually.

NA: Vikendi will be playable via the featured map option, with all other maps being in a separate random map queue. We expect to have Vikendi available as a featured map for 1-2 weeks, but will monitor queue times closely and will return to full random matchmaking earlier if queue times begin to suffer.

OC/LATAM: Vikendi has been added to the random map pool, alongside all other maps.

Survivor Pass: Cold Front

Community Missions

All players can contribute to the community gauge to unlock videos and receive community skin rewards

1 video, 4 skins can be unlocked by accomplishing the community missions

To complete, Loot event items in public (normal) matches

As before, the community mission gauge is filled as such:

Disc piece: 1 point

Broken disc: 2 points

Old DVD: 3 points

On the Community Mission tab, you can see your personal contribution score and will earn XP towards your Survivor Pass

2000 XP per 50 points contributed

Season Missions

There are three tracks of Season Missions

Each track will be released monthly in April, May and June

Tracks that are locked will show the time left before they are unlocked

Progression Mission

Players can earn large amounts of XPs when completing Progression Missions

Tracks 1 and 2 are available to all players and contain a set of 8 missions each that increase in difficulty

Track 3 is open for Premium Pass holders and contains a set of 10 missions that increase in difficulty

Milestones are completed when a set goal is achieved related to daily, weekly, and challenge missions.

Challenge Mission

Challenge Missions are composed of 16 total missions

Every 4 missions completed will grant a Utility belt and Backpack skin as a reward

Survival Title System

The Survival Title System is being shelved this update, in preparation for a new system making its way in-game in a future update alongside our new Competitive Mode.

Overview and Leaderboard tabs of the Season menu have been removed

A new Leaderboard will arrive with the introduction of Competitive Mode in a future update

New Weapon: Mosin-Nagant

Performance & Stability

These changes below were implemented to live servers on April 9 during maintenance.

Greatly reduced instances of hitching during gameplay. We will continue to make further optimizations where possible

Optimized the drop mesh of weapons and attachments in the world to reduce memory usage

Reverted new blood effects to version used prior to Update 5.3 due to unresolved crashing issues

Reverted blood effects include

Overall visual changes

Environmental blood splatter

More distinct blood splatters for head and neck shots

Quality of Life Improvements

Matchmaking can now be cancelled while browsing other menus

Slight changes have been made to button placement and visuals

Network Debug UI has been cleaned up to be less intrusive while playing

The debug information is now enabled by default and can be disabled in the Gameplay tab of the Settings

Network indicator icons have been removed

TDM match results will now show players who’ve recently left the match

Quantity button now works correctly when converting Blue Coupons to BP

Other Changes

Slight visual changes to Arcade matchmaking UI to be more consistent with public matches

TDM UI has been improved

Eliminated decimal points from the scores for better readability

Panzerfaust and Mosin-Nagant have been added to Training Mode

Tommy Gun’s icon has been updated to reflect the recently added rails

Sticky Bomb now makes an arming sound as it’s thrown

Skin & Items

New skins have been added

Dinoland T-shirts (Available April 22 until July 22)

Labor Day skins (Available April 29 until May 27)

Flying Chicken Neck Pillow

“Baby Bear” Sleep Mask

Sleep Mask

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Crouching/standing repeatedly while ADS could cause the animation transition to stutter

No ADS transition animation while using the Canted Sight

Players could clip through walls/ceilings of buildings by vaulting or using ledge-grab

This issue was fixed with weekly maintenance April 9

Player’s view would momentarily be obstructed by any large backpack while ADS in a Motor Glider

Players could ADS briefly after entering the BRDM

When reviving in FPP the camera would sometimes be in the incorrect position

Healing/boosting prevented the passenger of a buggy from turning correctly

While prone in TPP players could ADS to unintended angles without their lower body rotating

Players could unintentionally use AR/DMR/SR in the Motorcycle’s rear seat

Characters would lean to the left while driving a Motorcycle after breaking destructable fences

Player’s camera would detach from the character after reloading a weapon while ADS in a Motor Glider

While holding throwables, in certain situations they could fall to the ground and emit effects for that player, without the grenade actually being used

Flare Gun could float mid-air while looking at the sky and pressing the ‘Inspect’ key

When a Molotov was shot mid-air flames wouldn’t propagate on the ground beneath the point of explosion

Throwable trajectory line wouldn’t line up with the direction the character was facing while in a vehicle

Player’s body could contort while aiming with a melee weapons while in a vehicles passenger seat

Tommy Gun’s rear sight would disappear in certain situations

Fixed an issue which prevented Sticky Bombs from dealing damage when multiple were stacked on top of each other

Fixed multiple situations where players would take unintended damage while riding a Train

Fixed an issue where players received damaged after jumping into each other

Fixed an issue on Karakin where the visual state of a destructible wall or floor could look different from player to player.

Fixed an issue where players could vault to an unintended location within the gym at Pecado on Miarmar

Fixed an issue where bullets could pass through certain walls at very long-range due to a change in LOD

Fixed an issue which caused auto fire mode to change to single after throwing a grenade in Team Deathmatch

Sound

Footsteps would be muffled after exiting a Motor Glider

UMP45 gunshots could be heard further away than intended

Bullet ricochet sounds weren’t being played

Fixed an issue which caused a water splashing sound to play when exiting a boat, Aquarail or BRDM on land

UI/UX

Blank items could sometimes be displayed in the inventory UI

Current Season menu in the Career tab wouldn’t display this season’s data

Some BP items would appear to be purchasable when you have insufficient BP to make the purchase

Red Dot & Holo Sight didn’t mention Tommy Gun under “Attachable Weapons”

Team UI didn’t display properly in observer mode while observing a player after they’d crashed

When using a Flare Gun the Special Care Package UI wouldn’t light up green in certain situations

Fixed an issue which could cause multiple map waypoints from the same player to remain visible

Weapon Mastery

DBS stats weren’t being recorded

Win94 kills were being recorded under the DBS

Skin & Item

Sunswiped Sports Jacket was clipping with other items

That covers the entirety of the PUBG update 7.1 patch notes. Are you excited to return to Vikendi, explore the railways and towns and have yourself a fun time among the dinosaurs in the new Dino Land? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below and be sure to follow our other PUBG coverage and patch notes for the latest on the game.