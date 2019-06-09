Bleeding Edge celebrates its release date announcement with a new trailer
Bleeding Edge will provide players with 4v4 team-fight multiplayer action. Check out its new trailer from X019.
Bleeding Edge will provide players with 4v4 team-fight multiplayer action. Check out its new trailer from X019.
From balancing melee combat to customization, Rahni Tucker talks Bleeding Edge, Ninja Theory's Microsoft exclusive.
There's more Xbox news on the way with a special E3 2019 Inside Xbox presentation live stream, which you can watch right here!
From the makers of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice comes a new multiplayer-focused game, Bleeding Edge.