ShackStream: Bleeding Edge with the developers

Bleeding Edge has been out for a moment now, bringing Ninja Theory’s take on hero-based competitive combat to Xbox One and PC. On a special edition of ShackStream, we’re getting together with developers of the game to play for an extended session today.

Bleeding Edge came out on Steam, Xbox One, and Windows 10 on March 23, 2020. The stylish 4v4 competitive game allows two teams of four players to take up one of the game’s growing roster of heroes and throw down in a number of competitive modes. We’ve played against the world in Bleeding Edge on the ShackStream before. Today however, we’re getting together with the folks from Ninja Theory to throw down in another Bleeding Edge livestream. Creative Director Rahni Tucker and Senior Designer Gerald Poon will be joining Blake Morse, Asif Khan, Joshua Hawkins, and TJ Denzer as we take our elite strats against whatever teams the internet throws at us.

If you want to come by, check out the stream, learn more, and even ask questions, then check it out as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 10AM PT / 1PM ET. You can also check out the stream just below.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

Don’t miss it as we go live in just a little bit with Bleeding Edge and its developers on the ShackStream!