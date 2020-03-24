ShackStream: Shacknews vs the World in Bleeding Edge Today Asif, Blake, TJ and Josh are teaming up to take on all challengers foolish enough to take them on in Bleeding Edge!

It’s Tuesday and there’s more than just tacos to look forward to today. A few of us here on the Shacknews team are getting together to take on random strangers in Ninja Theory’s latest release, Bleeding Edge. The game features fast-paced 3rd-person shooting action in a competitive 4v4 environment. Players will have to take on tasks like controlling checkpoints, or collecting power cores in order to outscore their opponents. Each playable character is totally unique with their own set of special skills. If me, Asif, TJ, and Josh are going to win we’ll have to work together and make sure we’ve got a well-balanced team put together.

We’ll be going live with Bleeding Edge over the Shacknews Twitch channel around 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET today. You’re welcome to join us over on our Twitch page if you want to get in on the chat and cheer us all on to what I hope is our inevitable victory. You’re also welcome to just stick around here and catch all the action in our embedded player. And be sure to check out the rest of our Bleeding Edge coverage for a more in-depth look at the game.

