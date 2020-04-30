Bleeding Edge April 30 update patch notes adds new character Mekko the dolphin In its latest major update, Ninja Theory's Bleeding Edge is getting a dolphin who rides a mech. Say hello to Mekko. Check out the full patch notes here.

Bleeding Edge is getting a new addition to its overall roster today with Mekko, a dolphin in a water tank attached to a battle mech. Mekko also comes in alongside a number of new Bleeding Edge skins, music tracks, further cosmetics, and balance changes and updates in a full set of April 30 patch notes. Get ready to take on the land walkers and put them in their place while you soak up damage and pull your friends to safety with this new addition to the game.

Ninja Theory revealed the latest Bleeding Edge update and patch notes on April 30, 2020. Obviously, Mekko is the star of this update. Originally revealed back in early March, Shacknews has had a chance to play with Mekko and the character is quite a fun addition to the tank roster. It’s abilities include a bubble shield that can absorb and store energy for attacks, a life preserver that can pull allies to safety, an area of effect damage buff, a sonar super that will damage and knock foes back, and a bubble super that will capture foes and lock them out of combat for a moment.

Bleeding Edge April 30 update patch notes

🌊New fighter Mekko is now playable in-game! 🐬



As well as Mekko, we've got more NEW STUFF for you:

💃Emotes

🛹Techno Viking Hoverboard

🎵Music tracks

🛠️Fixes, balances, & optimisations

Full patch notes: https://t.co/LDl6DPnTiD pic.twitter.com/9zjWfGO7nU — Bleeding Edge (@BleedingEdgeNT) April 30, 2020

Mekko the Dolphin wasn’t the only new addition in Bleeding Edge’s hefty April 30, update. You can check out the rest of the patch notes and additions to the game below.

New this Build

New Character

Mekko

New Board: Techno Viking

Paint Job: Axe-hilarating

Paint Job: Discokill

Paint Job: Rave

Paint Job: Boogaloo

Paint Job: Stroboscopic

New Music

Flashback From Another Land

Cyberfunk

The Streets

New Emotes

El Bastardo – Prepare To Die

Buttercup – Spooling Up

Cass – Charleston

Daemon – The Victor

Kulev – Mwahahahaha

Maeve – Swing

Maeve - Hello Dearie

Nidhoggr – Duck Walk

Settings

Added: new option to adjust sensitivity for placeable abilities: Kulev’s Ward, Gizmos Vortex bomb etc.

Games in Progress

Your matchmaking ranking won’t degrade for losing a game you dropped into late. However, it can still go up if you win the match.

We’ve made an update so that losing a game in progress will not count as a loss in your player profile stats. However, wins and all other stats (kills, deaths, damage, etc) will still be recorded.

All matches are displayed in your match history, including games you drop into. Games joined in progress are now specifically marked as such in the match history.

You will always get rewards for completing a match, including a match in progress (including credits, xp, bonuses and mod parts for match completion) so it’s worth sticking with it!

Fighters

Common

Fixed: Fighters who are parried in the air now recoil correctly.

Buttercup

Nerfed: Oil Slick - slow amount reduced from 60% to 40%. Oiled effect now clears 2 seconds after leaving the area of effect (down from 3 seconds.)

Adjusted: Buttercup was incorrectly able to activate Burl without moving, and therefore regenerate health on the spot. Buttercup now must be moving while holding [RT] to activate Burl.

Fixed: An exploit granting Buttercup additional speed if using Burl while entering bike form.

Fixed: visual issue causing characters to intersect when being carried by Buttercup's Launch attack.

Cass

Fixed: Blade Dance super now correctly hits stealthed targets.

El Bastardo

Fixed: An issue preventing El Bastardo’s In Your Face mod from triggering when performing Leap of Faith on an enemy in extremely close range.

Gizmo

Fixed: a bug causing Gizmo to lose all input control if Yanked by Buttercup while exiting Mini-Mech.

General Bug Fixes & Improvements

Improved: various changes have been implemented to improve performance across the game.

Fixed: an issue where players couldn't log in after leaving the game running idle for several hours.

Fixed: an issue when certain VO lines could cause the game to crash.

Fixed: a bug which resulted in “Push Ls to open chat” UI element showing incorrectly, overlapping the player’s health bar, and prevented lock on from working.

Fixed: several issues causing players to get stuck in Skygarden.

UI

Added: End Game Rewards screen has a new animation to demonstrate duplicate mods the player is awarded being recycled into Mod Parts. (Note that his has always been the behaviour but was not adequately communicated.)

Improved: Voice chat overlay now displays on all screens.

Fixed: An issue causing the wrong Fighter name to be displayed when first entering the Super Select menu.

Workshop

Added: Skins & boards can now be rotated using mouse click and drag.

Fixed: a bug causing purchase icon for manta board to be stretched

Fixed: an issue causing the wrong skin to display when switching from skins tab to emote tab.

Fixed: a bug causing boards to reset to default when clicking on screen, and then rotating the board using a keyboard.

Fixed: an issue preventing mod builds from being renamed with gamepad.

Fixed: an issue preventing board purchase FXs from playing.

Fixed: a bug with causing incorrect PC prompts to show in the boards and mods menu

Accessibility & Options

Improved: narration now works correctly for the team chat prompt; fighter select screen and in-game stat screen.

Fixed: an issue preventing the social panel from being narrated as empty if no friends were listed.

Fixed: PS4 button icons are now properly displayed when that option is selected.

With Mekko making a splash in the Bleeding Edge April 30 update today, there’s plenty to explore. Be sure to check out our previous ShackStream with the Bleeding Edge developers to learn more about Mekko, the update, and your burning questions about Bleeding Edge in general!