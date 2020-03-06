Bleeding Edge developers talk anime and cyberpunk

The world of Bleeding Edge is one of more colorful and inviting renditions of the future we’ve seen in some time. Where most visions of what lies ahead for humanity are bleak and dystopian, Bleeding Edge paints with a more vibrant and colorful canvas. It’s a world where cybernetic implants are as common as getting a tattoo and friends beat the crap out of each other for fun and games. But there has to be a deeper meaning or purpose to it buried somewhere,right?

It would appear that there is more of a motivation to the character’s actions in Bleeding Edge than just testing their friend’s mettle in combat. We had the opportunity to sit down with Ninja Theory creative director Rahni Tucker and senior designer Gerald Poon to find out just what was going on in the game’s world that would make their roster take it to the limit so hardcore. We dived further into the game’s anime influences and learned how the team over at Rare helped their new Ninja Theory neighbors with the game’s development. You can check out the entire in-depth interview in the embedded video below for all the details.

For more details on Bleeding Edge be sure to check out our interviews with the game’s art and animation team as well as our interview with its sound designer. We also got to go hands-on with the game’s latest playable character, Mekko the dolphin, as well as a healthy chunk of gameplay time with several of the game’s current roster of playable characters. And be sure to check out more gameplay vids and interviews over on our Shacknews and GamerHubTV Youtube channels.

Bleeding Edge will be going into its last beta on March 13 before it goes into its full launch on March 24 for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. Bleeding Edge will also be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers at launch.